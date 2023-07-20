Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.45

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.45 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 337,122 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 369 ($4.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £433.79 million, a PE ratio of -13,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.50.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £34,350 ($44,913.70). Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

