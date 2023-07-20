Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

HUT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,327,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $800.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 4.46. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.