Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
HUT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,327,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $800.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 4.46. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8 Mining
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.