Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

