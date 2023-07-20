Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $374.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $384.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.