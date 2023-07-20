Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $531,416,000. Amundi grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP opened at $237.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

