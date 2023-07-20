Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,325,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

