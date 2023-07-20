Ieq Capital LLC Sells 443 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

CAT opened at $262.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

