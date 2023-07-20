Ieq Capital LLC Sells 733 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $214.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

