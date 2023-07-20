India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). Approximately 130,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 173,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.81).

India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £137.64 million, a PE ratio of 3,537.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.62.

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

