Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INVA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 333,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,278. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $3,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,195,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 517,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,080. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.