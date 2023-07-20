InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.