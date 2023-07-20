InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,369,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

