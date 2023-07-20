Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Inotiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOTV opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inotiv Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 46.6% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inotiv by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Inotiv by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Further Reading

