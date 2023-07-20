Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Inotiv Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NOTV opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
