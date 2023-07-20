Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases £26,311.11 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Arijit Basu acquired 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,077 ($14.08) per share, for a total transaction of £26,311.11 ($34,402.60).

Arijit Basu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Arijit Basu acquired 1,361 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £15,869.26 ($20,749.56).

Prudential Stock Performance

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,064 ($13.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,174.91. The company has a market cap of £29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,668.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 782.40 ($10.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($18.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Prudential

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,544 ($20.19) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.88) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($19.09) to GBX 1,550 ($20.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,642 ($21.47).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

