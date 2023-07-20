Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases £26,311.11 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Arijit Basu acquired 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,077 ($14.08) per share, for a total transaction of £26,311.11 ($34,402.60).
Arijit Basu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Arijit Basu acquired 1,361 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £15,869.26 ($20,749.56).
Prudential Stock Performance
LON PRU opened at GBX 1,064 ($13.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,174.91. The company has a market cap of £29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,668.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 782.40 ($10.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($18.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
