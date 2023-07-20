Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,501,510.20 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,081,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68.
- On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.
- On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $1,403,359.89.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,380,037.86.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78.
- On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48.
- On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,447,065.86.
Atlassian Price Performance
TEAM stock opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.16. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
