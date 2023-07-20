Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,746,198.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Barbara Smith sold 31,904 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,737,810.88.

On Thursday, June 29th, Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,087. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

