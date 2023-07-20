Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 722 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $13.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,697,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,652,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $775.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.