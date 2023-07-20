Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,579,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,787,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,064,740.36.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 1,773,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth $32,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

