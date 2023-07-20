Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $55,740.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.83 million, a PE ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 131,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

