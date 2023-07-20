Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $30,267.30 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,090 shares in the company, valued at $775,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Stock Up 2.1 %

RGF stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

