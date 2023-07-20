Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 443,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

INTR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.