Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance
Shares of IBKR opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,393,000 after buying an additional 383,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after buying an additional 340,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
