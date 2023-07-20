International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Trading 1.3% Higher

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93. 1,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
International Distributions Services Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.
About International Distributions Services
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
