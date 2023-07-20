International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.