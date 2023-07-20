Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Suresh K. Durgam Sells 1,842 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 558,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

