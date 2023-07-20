Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of -345.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

