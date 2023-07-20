Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $226.74. 96,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

