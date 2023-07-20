Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $447,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

VMware Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.01. The company had a trading volume of 284,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

