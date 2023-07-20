Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.9% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.92 on Thursday, hitting $460.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $437.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

