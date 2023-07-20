Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.66. 3,144,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.72. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.48.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

