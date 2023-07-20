Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ISRG traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.66. 3,144,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.72. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.48.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.