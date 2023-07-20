Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.14

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 91452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 128,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

