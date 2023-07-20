Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,940,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBBQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 11,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

