Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 64,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 90,474 shares.The stock last traded at $81.64 and had previously closed at $81.61.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
