Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ):

7/20/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00.

7/19/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $400.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $365.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $395.00 to $450.00.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $375.00.

7/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $360.00.

7/12/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $343.00.

7/10/2023 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00.

6/14/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

6/13/2023 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.4 %

DPZ stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,550. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.67. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

