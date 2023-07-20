ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Down 16.1% in June

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ioneer Stock Performance

ioneer stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355. ioneer has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of ioneer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

