IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

IQ Real Return ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Get IQ Real Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.