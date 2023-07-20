iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.91. 338,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,407. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

