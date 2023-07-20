Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $13.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

