iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 52,355 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 386,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.41. 11,705,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.