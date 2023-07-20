iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s Largest Position

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $456.89. The stock had a trading volume of 566,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,906. The stock has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

