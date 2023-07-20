iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.89. 566,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,906. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.55. The company has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

