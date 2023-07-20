iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ LDEM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
