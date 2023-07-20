iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LDEM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

