iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $410.61

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $410.61 and last traded at $410.61, with a volume of 8480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $409.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

