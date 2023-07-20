iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $24.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 286,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0972 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,511,000 after buying an additional 12,340,196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after buying an additional 693,045 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,870,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

