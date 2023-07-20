iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $23.47.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
