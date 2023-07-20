iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,910. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 143,541 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,836,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

