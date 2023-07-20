iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 379.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,898,629. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

