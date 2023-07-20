iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.22

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 104151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

