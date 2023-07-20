iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $211.85

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.85 and last traded at $211.82, with a volume of 61848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.80. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

