ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.60

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 42957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ITT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ITT by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

