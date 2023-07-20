J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 254.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.